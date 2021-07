Benedicto XVI ya pidió perdón a los pueblos originarios de Canadá

Department of Defense photo by Marvin Lynchard

Accompanied by his wife, Sophie Gre’goire-Trudeau, the Right Honorable Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, lays a wreath at the Canadian Cross of Sacrifice at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia. In honor of Prime Minister Trudeau official visit to the United States, The Prime Minister also laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns. (Department of Defense photo by Marvin Lynchard)