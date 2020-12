El Papa a obispos: trabajar por unidad de los cristianos es una obligación

© ANDREW MEDICHINI / POOL / AFP

VATICAN-TURKEY-POPE-TRIP Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I of Constantinople kisses the head of Pope Francis during a ceremony at the St George church, the principal Greek Orthodox cathedral, on November 29, 2014 in Istanbul as part of a three day visit in Turkey. The centrepiece of his morning tour was a closely-scrutinised visit to the great Sultan Ahmet mosque -- known abroad as the Blue Mosque and one of the great masterpieces of Ottoman architecture. The pope paused for two minutes and clasped his hands in reflection alongside a senior Islamic cleric, a gesture remarkably similar to that of his predecessor Benedict XVI who visited the mosque on the last papal visit to Turkey in 2006. AFP PHOTO POOL / ANDREW MEDICHINI