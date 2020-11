Los maravillosos relojes astronómicos escondidos en las iglesias

Manuel Cohen - MCOHEN

Faces of the Astronomical Clock with 52 dials displaying the times of the rising and setting sun and moon, the position of the planets, the current time in 18 cities around the world, and the tidal times, built 1865-68 by clockmaker Auguste Verite, based on a model of the Strasbourg clock, in the Cathedrale Saint-Pierre de Beauvais or Cathedral of St Peter of Beauvais, an incomplete Gothic Roman Catholic cathedral consecrated in 1272, Beauvais, Oise, Picardy, France. The central face depicts Christ and is surrounded by the 12 apostles. The clock also displays the epact (age of the moon in days on January 1) and the golden number. The cathedral itself consists only of a transept built in the 16th century and choir, with apse and 7 polygonal apsidal chapels from the 13th century. It was listed as a historic monument in 1840. Picture by Manuel Cohen