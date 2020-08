Tenía un tumor pero prefirió cuidar a sus pacientes con COVID

View this post on Instagram

I’ve been so overwhelmed with so much love by everyone even people that I don’t really know. Being in the media, I don’t really know how to react and Im just taking it as how it is. Thats pretty much how this year for me went. Taking it for how it is and taking it as I go. First day with physio today at the ability centre, they just had to shave some of the prominent areas of my prosthetic leg to ease the uncomfortable pressure. But I’m great, feeling positive again for the next session. 🤍🎗 ————————————— #sarcoma #sarcomaawareness #sarcomasurvivor #mpnst #🎗 #amputee #amputeegirl #amputeelife #amputeestrong #amputation #aka #abovekneeamputee #nurseaspatient #settebuenaventura #physio #specialisedabilitycentremcr #specialisedabilitycentremanchester #metro #thesun #bbc #unilad #ladbible #dailystar #dailymirror #caters #rehab #rehabilitation #sarcomawontwait