El youtuber que enseña por sus trucos a chicos sin padre

Found a YouTube channel of this guy who's Dad walked out on him when he was 12.

Now a dad to two (adult) kids himself, he's made a YouTube Channel called "Dad, How Do I?" – where he makes maintenance videos for people with no Dads.

His channel: https://t.co/HCx6KeYdW7 pic.twitter.com/4D6lfu0yLs

— Bruce Wayne | The Wizard (@FaisalTreShah) May 17, 2020