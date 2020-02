Papa Francisco: Vengo a EEUU como hijo de inmigrantes

AFP PHOTO / JIM WATSON

US President Barack Obama and Pope Francis during an arrival ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, September 23, 2015. More than 15,000 people packed the South Lawn for a full ceremonial welcome on Pope Francis' historic maiden visit to the United States. AFP PHOTO / JIM WATSON

Comparte Imprime