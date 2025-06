¿La deportividad magistral de los Papas, para meter al “Espíritu Santo” en un cuerpo sano?

ALBERTO PIZZOLI | AFP

Pope Leo XIV (C) delivers a speech flanked by (From L) Lidl-Trek's Danish rider Mads Pedersen wearing the cyclamen jersey of best sprinter (Maglia Ciclamino), UAE Team Emirates XRG's Mexican rider Isaac Del Toro wearing the best young rider's white jersey (Maglia Bianca), Team Visma-Lease a Bike's British rider Simon Yates wearing the pink jersey of overall leader (Maglia Rosa), XDS Astana Team's Italian rider Lorenzo Fortunato wearing the best climber's blue jersey (Maglia Azzura) and RCS' president Urbano Cario at Vatican City during the 21st and last stage of the 108th Giro d'Italia cycling race of 143kms.