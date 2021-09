Testimonios de gracias recibidos: los exvotos de las islas maltesas

During a terrible storm five Maltese galleys, out of a squadron of seven, were in danger of perishing while navigating near the Islands of Taranto under the command of the Balì Montenegro Correa, on the 25th of April 1678. The noble Correa family, originating from Portugal, gave the Order of St. John several knights amongst them the above-mentioned Fra Antonio Montenegro Correa - a general of the Order's fleet. This Ex Voto is attributed to the great painter Stefano Erardi (1630-1716). It was donated to the sanctuary of Our Lady of Mellieha by the knight Fra Wolfgang Philip Guttenberg who was a great benefactor to Maltese churches (from book titled Ex Voto by Jimmy Muscat)