Mujer palestina se salva gracias a un transplante de órgano de un israelí

Israeli Jew and organ donor, Yigal Yehoshua, tragically died amid riots in Lod. One recipient, a mother of 6 and Israeli-Arab, Randa Aweis received his kidney– and plans to show her gratitude by inviting Yigal's family into her home. #peace#hopehttps://t.co/dryQuxOMeXpic.twitter.com/1ty5P5GcKT