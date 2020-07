¿Personalizarías tu mascarilla con un motivo católico?

View this post on Instagram

You guys, this photo brought me to tears! The first dozen masks I donated arrive safely at St. Mary’s ICU, and they sent back these photos. Love!! My heart is so so full right now 💕 I just delivered a second donated batch to a local nurse friend for her and her team, and am packing up the third batch for St. Luke’s right now. It feels so good to help, especially on the (almost) eve of #palmsunday 🌴 My studio is a disaster – but it’s all worth it. Have you been sewing, too? What pattern are you using? #millionmaskchallenge #millionmaskmarch #sewtogether #handmademask #handmademasks #catholicartisans