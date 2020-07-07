Aleteia
Te queremos tio Pau

Foto del día | Jul 07, 2020
Pau Gasol celebra su 40 cumpleaños y decide pasarlo junto a las hijas de Kobe Bryant

Si hay una amistad que siempre trascendió lo deportivo, fue la amistad entre Pau Gasol y Kobe Bryant. El jugador de baloncesto español cumplió ayer 40 años y decidió pasar a visitar a sus «sobrinas», las hijas del fallecido deportista Kobe Bryant.

Pau Gasol sufrió como nadie el fallecimiento de su amigo Kobe:

I still refuse to believe it… it still feels like a nightmare that I can’t wait to wake up from… but if this nightmare continues, I will do what I can to keep your legacy going and your lessons present in everything I do. “The most important thing is to try and inspire people so that they can be great in whatever they want to do.” Kobe Bryant 💔🙏🏼 I will be heartbroken for a long time, but I will forever be thankful for having had shared so much together. You inspired me and pushed me to be a better version of myself everyday. As you have done with many others. #RIPmybrother #RIPGigi #RIPJohnAltobelli #RIPKeriAltobelli #RIPAlyssaAltobelli #RIPSarahChester #RIPPaytonChester #RIPChristinaMauser #RIPAraZobayan

De alguna manera Pau sigue cuidando de las hijas de su amigo y por eso, en su 40 aniversario quiso visitarlas. En su instagram Vanessa Bryant le agredece el gesto con estas palabras: «Feliz 40 cumpleaños tío Pau. Las chicas Bryant te quieren. Sé que Kobe hubiese dicho «Feliz 40 cumpleaños, Pablo’. Te quiero«.

