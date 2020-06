Encontrando la fe en los superhéroes: de la espiritualidad de Superman a las heridas de Wolverine

View this post on Instagram

“Practicing from the Summa Angelica” The Summa Daemonica teaches you about the enemy, his tactics, how he hurts and divides the human race. The Summa Angelica assists in equipping you to fight the Enemy. We must learn how to use the gifts and spiritual graces that he has given us in the sacraments. “Remain humbly grounded in God. It is not by your power that you expel darkness, but by His power. You are the instrument, let him wield you. Let not pride remain when remaining steadfast in battle.” Summa Angelica, Paragraph 362 — My imagination runs wild when I think of spiritual warfare. I see elements within a lot of movies and I’m like, “yeah! That totally captures an element of the spiritual life!” The Summa Angelica is from my imagination. The Bible gives you the story of our redemption and it gives you the foundation for your relationship with God. I imagined the Summa Angelica being this book to teach and equip you for the Real Battle when the Enemy manifests itself and you fight to save others! It teaches you how to have a humble and prayerful disposition, all the while giving you prayers and weapons to fight evil. — @hvitravn did a phenomenal job incorporating elements I was thinking of. I enjoy her artwork and how she was able to capture this. Thank you! This is incredible!!