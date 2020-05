Un avión se estrella en Pakistán

A young kid being rescued out of the #PlaneCrash site by Pakistan Rangers Sindh Troops 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼

Allah karam!

Hope and prayers for safety of others too 🙏🏼🙏🏼

Army QRF and Pak Rangers Sindh troops had immediately reached for relief/rescue alongside civil admin #Airbus320 #PK8303 pic.twitter.com/MWO7VJ7I2G

— Gharidah Farooqi (@GFarooqi) May 22, 2020