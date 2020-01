Famosos que fueron a ver al Papa Francisco en 2019

View this post on Instagram

Today, The Prince of Wales joined Catholics from around the world to attend a ceremony to mark the canonisation of Cardinal Newman at the Vatican. The 19th-century religious figure is the first English person since 1976 to be canonised. Before the service, he met Pope Francis, and later in the day he attended a reception at Pontificio Collegio Urbano, where Newman studied for the priesthood from 1846 to 1847.