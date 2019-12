Un “Maestro Jedi” real: Dio su vida para salvar a otros en un tiroteo

View this post on Instagram

today is our 6 year anniversary. I never expected to be spending it on my own, the tiny container of your ashes I have sitting in my lap while I contemplate the fact that this is what every anniversary from here on out will have to look like. I’m not sure it’s something to ever get used to. I have a lot more to say but with no way to really articulate it. I miss you, honey. I love you with all my heart and soul. And more than anything, I wish you could come back to me. 🧡