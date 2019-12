Kate Middleton tiene un mensaje vital para los padres

#BluePeter is teaming up with Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Cambridge, for an amazing competition 🌱🍂

Find out more in tonight's episode of Blue Peter on CBBC at 5:30pm!

Closing date is 25th June at noon. T&Cs here 👉 https://t.co/nTzzPbaNE4 @KensingtonRoyal pic.twitter.com/QPs2AdxQQo

— CBBC (@cbbc) June 13, 2019