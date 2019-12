Beneficios sorprendentes de decorar tu oficina en el trabajo

View this post on Instagram

So easily, a desk drawer can get out of hand. It’s easier to keep things where they belong (and to not put garbage/ extraneous or unnecessary items) when everything has a home. Label maker saves the day once again! FYI Allen’s desk has been in order for about 3 weeks now so I’d say it’s proof that this system works! I’ll do a post another day with before, during my organizing process, and then after. 😊