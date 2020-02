Papa Francisco en la Zona Cero: que este sea un lugar de vida, no de muerte

JEWEL SAMAD / AFP

Pope Francis places a white rose on the names of the September 11 victims at the edge of the South Pool of the 9/11 memorial in New York on September 25, 2015. Pope Francis, who has built a wide global following for his reform-minded views, is on a five-day official visit to the US. AFP PHOTO/JEWEL SAMAD

