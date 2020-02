Una Misa bajo el retrato del «Che»: la última revolución del Papa

View of the altar where Pope Francis will celebrate a mass at Revolution Square in Havana, on September 18, 2015. The pope is visiting Cuba from September 19 to 22, the first stop on a trip that also will take him to the United States. In Cuba, he will visit Havana, the northeastern city of Holguin and Santiago de Cuba on the southeastern end of the island. AFP PHOTO/ADALBERTO ROQUE

Comparte Imprime