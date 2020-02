La Virgen que espera al Papa Francisco en Cuba

RODRIGO ARANGUA / AFP

An unidentified woman carries a statue of the Virgin Mary through the Plaza de la Revolucion 21 January prior to the arrival of Pope John Paul II in Havana as Cubans and international delegations begin gathering for his arrival. The Pope arrives later 21 January, and will perform a Mass in four Cuban cities, including Havana, during his visit. AFP PHOTO Rodrigo ARANGUA

