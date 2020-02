El aldabón que espera al Papa Francisco en Holguín

AFP

A worker paints the San Isidoro de Holguin Cathedral in Holguin, Cuba, on August 11, 2015. Pope Francis will visit Cuba September 19 to 22 as part of a tour that will later take him to the United States. During his stay, the pope will say two big outdoor masses, one in Havana and the other in Holguin in the east of the island. AFP PHOTO / STR

