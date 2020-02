Cuba: Los castro y los papas

© MICHEL GANGNE / AFP

Pope John Paul II shakes hands with Cuban President Fidel Castro 21 January after Castro gave his welcoming speech at Jose Marti International Airport. During the flight to Cuba, the Pope told the press travelling with him that he would urge the United States to lift the 36-year-old embargo on Cuba. "I will tell them: change, change," he said. (ELECTRONIC IMAGE) AFP PHOTO/Michel GANGNE

Comparte Imprime