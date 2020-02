La lucha contra el ébola, “persona del año” para “Time”

This image courtesy of TIME shows the Person of the Year cover(C) for December 22/December 29, 2014. TIME also photographed four other cover subjects Salome Karwah(L), an Ebola survivor who lost both her parents to the disease and now counsels patients in Liberia; Ella Watson-Stryker(bottom L), an American health educator for MSF who has been helping fight Ebola in West Africa since March; Foday Gallah(bottom R), an ambulance supervisor and Ebola survivor in Monrovia, and Dr. Kent Brantly(R), who was running an Ebola treatment center in Monrovia when he became the first American to be infected. Time magazine on December 10, 2014 named as its "Person of the Year 2014" the medics treating the Ebola epidemic that has killed more than 6,300 people, paying tribute to their courage and mercy. The haemorrhagic fever mushroomed from an outbreak into an epidemic in Liberia, Guinea and Sierra Leone, and there have been scattered cases in Nigeria, Mali, Spain, Germany and the United States."The rest of the world can sleep at night because a group of men and women are willing to stand and fight," wrote Time editor Nancy Gibbs, announcing the prestigious annual title."For tireless acts of courage and mercy, for buying the world time to boost its defenses, for risking, for persisting, for sacrificing and saving, the Ebola fighters are Time's 2014 Person of the Year." AFP PHOTO/TIME/HANDOUT = RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE / MANDATORY CREDIT: "AFP PHOTO HANDOUT-TIME"/ NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS/ – NO A LA CARTE SALES / DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS / =

